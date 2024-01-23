Michael J. Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $2,347,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

On Thursday, January 18th, Michael J. Saylor sold 4,800 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.51, for a total transaction of $2,397,648.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.74, for a total transaction of $2,403,700.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.64, for a total transaction of $2,498,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.17, for a total transaction of $2,850,850.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.24, for a total transaction of $3,071,200.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total transaction of $3,262,300.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR stock traded down $20.00 on Tuesday, hitting $450.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,540. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $727.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.67 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The business had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,965,000 after acquiring an additional 103,107 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,679,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,479,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.75.

View Our Latest Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.