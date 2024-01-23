Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 3,921 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.31.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.00. 5,011,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,825,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $197.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 74.83%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

