MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Position Raised by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,429,000 after buying an additional 1,745,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,567,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $345,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 533,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,306,238.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $1,328,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,191,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,738,754.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $345,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 533,896 shares in the company, valued at $184,306,238.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,277 shares of company stock worth $56,803,711 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Stock Up 3.1 %

MongoDB stock opened at $413.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of -156.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.52. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $442.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $495.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.41.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

