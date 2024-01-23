Nano Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.42 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $141.77 million and $4.42 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,911.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00165690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.16 or 0.00581090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00057420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.13 or 0.00383173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00179304 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

