NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 1,794 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 284.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.55. 724,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,174,606. The company has a market cap of $375.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $487.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.15.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

