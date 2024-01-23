NewSquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. 322,761 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

