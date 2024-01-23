NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 53,733.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,672,000 after acquiring an additional 353,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,471,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.9 %

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $4.50 on Tuesday, hitting $477.39. 219,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,749. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.61. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.