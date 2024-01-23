NewSquare Capital LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $108.58. 182,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average is $97.97. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

