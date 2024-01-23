NewSquare Capital LLC Has $782,000 Holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 1.54% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,664,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the period.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. 756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,984. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.45. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $20.95.

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

