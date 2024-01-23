NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

AMAT traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,110. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.96 and a 52 week high of $171.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.51.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.