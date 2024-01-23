NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 49,472 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,472 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,027 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $584,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.55. 209,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $82.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.40. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AOS. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

