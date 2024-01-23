NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 66 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.43. The company had a trading volume of 47,440,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,854,883. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.07 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $672.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.97.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

