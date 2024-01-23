Oasys Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $190.42 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Oasys token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oasys has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasys has a market capitalization of $190.42 million and $2.57 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,858,091,009 tokens. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,858,091,009 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.10213347 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,835,260.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

