O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Reduced by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY traded down $9.31 on Tuesday, hitting $1,026.63. The company had a trading volume of 75,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,944. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $966.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $946.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $1,039.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,413 shares of company stock worth $18,987,722 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

