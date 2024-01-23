OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 38,946 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,125,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,115,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,260,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 993,415 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

