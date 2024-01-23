OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.08% of Urban Edge Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 22,725 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 94.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 143.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 160.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 58,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after buying an additional 4,602,331 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $101.73 million for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

