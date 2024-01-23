OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases 1,480 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth $37,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter valued at $60,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 403.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WESCO International from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $175.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.08. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.90 and a 12 month high of $185.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.83 and a 200 day moving average of $157.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

