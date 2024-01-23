OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases 4,714 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,501,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,898,000 after buying an additional 23,585 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 1.7 %

KRC opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 116.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $133,476.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $133,476.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,276.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,875 shares of company stock worth $486,630. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

