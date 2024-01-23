OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases New Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 65,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in InvenTrust Properties by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 642.66, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 2,150.54%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IVT

About InvenTrust Properties

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.