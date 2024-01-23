OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases Shares of 20,634 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,364,000 after acquiring an additional 457,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,919,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,212 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,416,000 after purchasing an additional 61,382 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,249,000 after purchasing an additional 181,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,324,000 after purchasing an additional 137,311 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $165.02 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.15.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

