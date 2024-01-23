Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after acquiring an additional 306,660,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,788,000 after buying an additional 4,420,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,062,000 after buying an additional 312,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,484 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.37. 18,114,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,862,457. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 293.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.