Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 25,916 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Palo Alto Networks worth $132,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.28.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $342.12. 1,000,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,180. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.95 and a 12 month high of $350.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 196.39, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

