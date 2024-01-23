Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) versus Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Financial Review

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Pathward Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Pathward Financial pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fulton Financial pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Fulton Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pathward Financial and Fulton Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathward Financial $715.33 million 1.93 $163.62 million $6.01 8.85 Fulton Financial $1.50 billion 1.81 $284.28 million $1.64 10.07

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pathward Financial. Pathward Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulton Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

92.7% of Pathward Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Pathward Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pathward Financial has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pathward Financial and Fulton Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathward Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fulton Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Pathward Financial currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.25%. Fulton Financial has a consensus target price of $14.60, indicating a potential downside of 11.35%. Given Pathward Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pathward Financial is more favorable than Fulton Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Pathward Financial and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathward Financial 22.80% 24.95% 2.33% Fulton Financial 18.94% 11.79% 1.08%

Summary

Pathward Financial beats Fulton Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts. The company also provides commercial finance product comprising term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium finance, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; consumer credit products; other consumer financing services; tax services, which includes short-term refund advance loans and short-term electronic return originator advance loans; and warehouse financing services. In addition, it issues prepaid cards; and offers payment solutions, such as acceptance, processing, and settlement of credit card and debit card payments. The company was formerly known as Meta Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pathward Financial, Inc. in July 2022. Pathward Financial, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans. In addition, it provides letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and wealth management services, including investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through traditional financial center banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

