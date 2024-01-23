Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Capital One Financial cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.39. 145,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

