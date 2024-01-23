PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $2.71 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00165341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010189 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014605 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.