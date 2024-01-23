Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Holdings Raised by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 417.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,583 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.49. 849,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,844. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

