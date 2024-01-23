Robinson Value Management Ltd. Buys 1,738 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.90. 35,763,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,493,297. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

