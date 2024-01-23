Robinson Value Management Ltd. Buys New Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 586,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,492,000. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises 6.3% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $356,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 448.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. 12,201,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,365,320. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

