Robinson Value Management Ltd. Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 2.5% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GLW traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,164,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

