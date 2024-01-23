Robinson Value Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

EWY stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,042. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $67.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

