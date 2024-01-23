Robinson Value Management Ltd. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 225,142 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 266,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 213,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 87,849 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 122,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 74,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QLD stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.83. 2,727,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,343. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $81.31. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

