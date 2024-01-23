Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases 3,480 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $175,383,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $125,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,831. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

