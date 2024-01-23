Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases 372 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,024.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,077. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

