RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in RTX by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in RTX by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 84,232 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,114,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.