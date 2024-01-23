SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJULFree Report) by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.68% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $49,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of UJUL stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

