SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.21% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,137,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,361.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 357,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,076 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,115.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 198,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 189,679 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 167,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 157,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,537,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $32.02.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.