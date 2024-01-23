SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

