Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $15.84 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $15.84 million and approximately $2,022.57 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,222.22 or 0.05669501 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00074607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00026035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023215 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,622,566,810 coins and its circulating supply is 1,601,937,387 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.