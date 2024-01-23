Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,425 shares of company stock worth $1,369,349. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.60. 2,978,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,939,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.61. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

