Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,501,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,294 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $75,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 248,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,041. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

