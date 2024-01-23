Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Evergreen Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $29,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.94. 3,133,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.99.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

