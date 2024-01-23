Seele-N Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Seele-N has a total market cap of $529,609.71 and $75.21 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 89.6% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005376 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00023733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017445 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,138.19 or 1.00083572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00011705 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00204612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002298 USD and is down -89.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $850.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.