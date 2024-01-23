Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Equinix by 48.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $799.70. 57,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $801.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $774.85. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $826.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.23%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,191 shares of company stock worth $16,625,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $835.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

