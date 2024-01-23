Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.06. 342,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,960. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.70.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

