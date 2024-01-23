Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.54. The stock had a trading volume of 447,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.02.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.73.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

