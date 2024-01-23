Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 40.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.76. The stock had a trading volume of 235,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,717. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $261.39. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.51 and its 200 day moving average is $235.49.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

