Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $543.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $528.62 and a 200 day moving average of $483.68. The stock has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.60 and a 12-month high of $573.77.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

