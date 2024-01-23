Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,180 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $165.09. 2,543,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,413,361. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.10. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 169.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

