Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 770 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American International Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.10. 490,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,211. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $69.76.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.