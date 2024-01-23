Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $1,955,872.80 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,043,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,574,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $218,218.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 100 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000.00.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of SSTK stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.97. 520,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $81.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $233.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Shutterstock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SSTK. Redburn Atlantic dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

